WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was killed in a hit-and-run on Interstate 93 northbound in Wilmington Monday afternoon, and authorities are now searching for the driver, according to the Massachusetts State Police and the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office.

Troopers from the Andover Barracks responded to the highway near Exit 34 at approximately 2 p.m. for reports of a person in the roadway who was fatally struck by a vehicle.

The Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office said the truck that hit the man did not remain on scene, and the operator has not been identified. The truck is described as a black and red vehicle with a dump truck body.

The three right lanes of the highway were closed for several hours ahead of the evening commute, causing traffic to back up for miles. All lanes have since reopened, state police said.

The incident is under investigation by the Wilmington Police Department, Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section (CARS), Crime Scene Services (CSSS), State Police Detectives Unit (SPDU) assigned to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office, and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information regarding the vehicle or its operator is asked to contact the Massachusetts State Police Detectives Unit at 781-897-6600.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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