Police searching for driver in fatal Somerville hit-and-run

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) – Police are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run Friday night in Somerville.

Officers responding to a reported hit-and-run in the area of Powder House Boulevard and Hardan Road about 7:16 p.m., according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Somerville Chief of Police David Fallon.

Two women were transported to an area hospital where one, an adult female, was pronounced dead, officials say.

The second female sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the driver was operating a dark-colored, late-model, full-size pickup truck, and the truck is believed to have struck the pedestrians in a crosswalk, officials say.

The vehicle is believed to have sustained front-end damage to the left side, according to officials.

“Turn yourself in, it’s only going to get worse,” one witness said. “You can’t bring her back but maybe you can bring some consolation to the family.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police/

The incident remains under investigation.

