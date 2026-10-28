DERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Derry, New Hampshire are searching for a driver in connection with a hit-and-run crash where a vehicle was run off the road, causing it to overturn Monday night.

Derry police said they responded to the area of 35 Lawrence Road at approximately 8:20 p.m. for a report of a hit-and-run crash. Investigators said the suspect vehicle allegedly struck another vehicle, forcing it off the road and causing it to roll over onto its roof. Police said the incident may have stemmed from a road rage incident that began on Route 28 in Salem.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene after the crash, and traveled eastbound on Lawrence Road, police said.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit was evaluated by the Derry Fire Department at the scene.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark-colored pickup truck that may have sustained minor front-end damage.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Derry Police Department at 603-432-6111.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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