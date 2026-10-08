CARVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Carver police are searching for the driver of a pickup truck involved in a hit-and-run that injured two students Thursday morning.

Police say that at 7:20 a.m., the Old Colony Bus Company reached out regarding an incident that occurred along a bus stop on Forest Street. A bus driver reported seeing two 16-year-olds being hit by a truck driving by.

Police say both were taken by their family to the hospital, and one has since been released.

An investigation revealed that the students were waiting for the bus, and while approaching the stop with yellow lights flashing, they were hit by the side mirror of a dark colored pickup truck with LED lights.

“We have reached out to the families of the injured students,” said Aaron Polansky, Superintendent-Director of Old Colony Regional Vocational Technical High School in Rochester. “We are keeping both students and their families in our thoughts, and wish them a fast and full recovery. We encourage members of the community to assist the Carver Police Department with their investigation in any way possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Joshua Shaw at 508-866-2000 x1612.

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