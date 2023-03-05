BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they search for a man who they say broke into a Roxbury McDonald’s after-hours, threatened staff members, demanded money, and then stole food.

Officers responding to the restaurant at 301 Warren St around 12:45 a.m. Saturday spoke with the manager who said the man pictured had gained access to the building — possibly through the drive-thru window — then confronted staff members, pushed one of them, and demanded cash, according to Boston police.

He allegedly ran away after stealing several bags of food that had been set aside for delivery drivers.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his 30s who was 5 feet, 10 inches tall, wearing a green sweatshirt and dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information is advised to contact B-2 Detectives at 617-343-4275.

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspect Wanted in Connection to Recent Commercial Breaking and Entering, Assault and Battery in Roxbury https://t.co/pszGqBD9GE pic.twitter.com/gAXeelYjmJ — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) March 5, 2023

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)