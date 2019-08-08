Police searching for man who followed woman in the Back Bay, committed lewd act

BOSTON (WHDH) – Boston police are searching for a man who was caught on camera following a woman into her Back Bay apartment building Monday night while committing a lewd act.

Officers responded to a reported break-in at 415 Commonwealth Ave. and reviewed a surveillance camera recording that showed the suspect follow a woman inside as she entered the building and then try to gain access to the interior door before committing a lewd act while looking at the camera.

The woman said she noticed the man following her for about two blocks but thought he was long gone by the time she opened her front door to check her mail. But as she walked to the elevator, the camera captured the man follow her inside.

It was only the locked second door that kept him from gaining access to the inside of the building.

“It is just a warning and an alert for all of us to be careful about who is behind us, and walk past,” neighbor Joan Tobin said.

The man’s picture has now been hung in the lobby of nearby buildings and residents say they’re looking over their shoulders.

“I’ve walked through here late at night,” one resident said. “I always felt safe, there was always people walking around or hanging out, so I never felt threatened.”

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)