Police searching for man who violently attacked, robbed woman in Quincy park

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy police are searching for a man who violently assaulted and robbed a woman at a popular park on Monday.

Officers responding to a reported assault at Russell Park at 11:12 a.m. spoke with the 49-year-old victim who had visible injuries, according to police.

The woman said that 15 minutes before they arrived, a man threw her to the ground while she was walking on a dirt path behind the tennis courts, stole money from her purse, and fled toward Faxon Field.

A Quincy police K-9 officer was able to locate the victim’s sneakers and jacket in the wooded area in which the suspect fled.

The incident left many regulars of the park shaken.

Cindy Anglehart, who lives nearby, said she always walks with her dog when she’s in the area.

“I always have the dog with me because I always walk where there’s a lot of people and there (are) lights,” she said.

The park where the incident occurred is next to Quincy High School and a YMCA.

Teacher Kyle MacFarland described the area as usually “very safe.”

“There’s never been an issue like this since I’ve been here,” he said.

The suspect is described as a black male in his early 20s who is bald, clean-shaven and was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Quincy police at 617-479-1212.

