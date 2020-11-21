Police searching for missing Burlington woman

BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a woman who was reported missing in Burlington on Friday, officials said.

Teresa Osborne, 62, was last seen walking away from her home around 2 p.m. Friday, police said.

Osborne suffers from memory impairment, according to police.

The Massachusetts State Police Air Wing unit conducted a search of the town common area on Friday but did not locate Osborne.

Osborne is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds with brown hair, police said. She was last seen wearing dark pants and either a two toned jacket with light long sleeves or a long sleeved, light colored jacket and a dark colored vest.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Burlington police at 781-272-1212.

