Police searching for missing Hyde Park man

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are asking for help finding a 22-year-old Hyde Park man who was last seen Sunday afternoon.

Diante “Kai” Davis-Copeland was last seen in the area of Fairmount Avenue wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, white sneakers and black backpack.

He’s described as a black man, standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a slim build and a full beard.

Police say Davis-Copeland has gone missing in the past and has been known to frequent the Hyde Park Library and the area surrounding Hyde Park High School.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police at 617-343-5607.

