Police searching for person of interest in connection with assault at MBTA Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are turning to the public for help in tracking down a person of interest in connection with an assault at the Downtown Crossing MBTA Station last month.

The alleged incident happened on the Red Line on the afternoon of Feb. 19, according to Transit police.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact investigators at 617-222-1050.

