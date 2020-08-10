Police searching for suspect accused of drive-by slashing in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lowell are searching for a man accused of slashing someone on the street and then driving off on his scooter Monday night.

Officers were called to the scene on Third Street around 8 p.m. and found the victim suffering from a stab wound to the abdomen, according to Captain James Hodgdon.

They were transported to an area hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The suspect is said to be a Hispanic man in his 40s and was last seen traveling towards Bridge Street on a red scooter, wearing a black button-down shirt.

