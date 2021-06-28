CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are asking the public’s help to identify a man who allegedly tried to rob a bank in Concord, New Hampshire on Monday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of an attempted robbery at Ledyard National Bank on South Main Street at 3 p.m. were told a man entered the bank and showed the teller a note before putting the note in his pocket and running away.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 603-225-8600.

