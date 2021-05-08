Police searching for suspect after dog stolen from vehicle in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help tracking down a man who they say stole a dog from a vehicle in Cambridge on Friday and then was caught on camera walking it over the Boston University Bridge.

The suspect broke into a parked vehicle in the area of 620 Memorial Drive around 12:30 p.m. and took the 13-month-old German Short Haired Pointer.

The dog was wearing an orange collar with the name “Titu,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cambridge Police Department at 617-349-3300.

