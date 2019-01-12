Police searching for suspect in deadly Roxbury stabbing

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for tips as they investigate a deadly stabbing in Roxbury late Saturday night.

Officers responding to an unknown medical emergency in the area of 49 Blue Hill Ave. about 10 p.m. found a man suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to Boston police.

The victim, whose name was not released, was declared dead on the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

