LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot Thursday night in Lowell.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 25 Auburn St. found a 34-year-old victim.

He was rushed to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)