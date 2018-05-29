Police searching for thief who stole plants off porch of Salem home

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help in identifying a man who stole hanging plants off the front porch of a home in Salem.

Surveillance video captured the thief snatching a pair of plants from the home on Marlborough Road near the Peabody line.

The theft happened in the middle of the night, according to police.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact the Salem Police Department.

