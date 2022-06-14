MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Officials from several agencies are at a Manchester, N.H. address Tuesday in connection with the ongoing investigation to find missing girl Harmony Montgomery, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella announced.

Officials from the Manchester Police Department and other agencies were in a second-floor apartment on Union Street Tuesday at the former home of Harmony’s father, Adam Montgomery, and stepmother, Kayla Montgomery. Harmony Montgomery was last seen in 2019 when she was 5 years old and under her father’s custody. She wasn’t reported missing until 2021.

Adam Montgomery is currently in jail on charges including that he hit his daughter in 2019. Kayla Montgomery is freed on bail but is facing two counts of perjury for allegedly lying to a grand jury.

On Tuesday morning, a large police presence was apparent and officials set up caution tape throughout the area. FBI agents were also onsite working in protective suits, coming in and out of a tent.

Sources told 7NEWS that newly developed information that led to a court-authorized search brought law enforcement to the apartment building. In January, police dug up the backyard of Harmony’s last known residence before she went missing but came up empty.

The Montgomerys said they brought their daughter to Massachusetts around Thanksgiving 2019 to be with her biological mother, but she said she hasn’t seen her daughter since a FaceTime call around Easter 2019.

The AG’s Office said that no other information on the reason for the search will be released, citing the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call or text 603-203-6060. Police are offering a $150,000 reward for information leading to Harmony’s whereabouts.

