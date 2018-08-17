Police seek hate crime charges against Dorchester man behind racist rant caught on camera

BOSTON (WHDH) - Investigators with the Boston Police Department have determined that a Boston man committed several hate crimes when he screamed obscenities at two black motorcyclists during a racist rant caught on camera in Dorchester earlier this month, officials said.

A detective in the department’s Civil Rights Unit plans to seek eight additional charges, including a threat to do bodily harm and civil rights violations, against 54-year-old Paul Sheehan for his tirade against NeNe Judge, 38, of Roslindale and her husband on Aug. 3.

An officer blocking traffic at the intersection of Adams and Chelmsford streets following a car crash about 10:30 p.m. intervened when he saw Sheehan screaming at a black man and a black woman who were sitting nearby on parked motorcycles, according to Boston police.

The officer said he heard Sheehan screaming “You (expletive) animals, shooting (expletive) in my neighborhood. I pay a mortgage, get the (expletive) out of my neighborhood. This is my (expletive) neighborhood.”

The confrontation, which was recorded by Judge as Sheehan screamed at her, occurred after they pulled over because of the detour.

“I looked around like, ‘who is he arguing with,’” the woman, who identified herself as Nene, told 7News. “When he came straight to me, I immediately pulled out my phone.”

Judge said she and her husband were just riding around the city to relax after a long day at work when Sheehan suddenly snapped.

Sheehan, a Keolis employee, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct. He has since been placed on leave.

Judge told 7’s Justin Dougherty that she’s happy police are seeking charges and that Sheehan deserves to be punished.

JUST IN: “I’m happy. He deserved that.” – Nene Judge reacting to the charges. She was on yelled at by a man in Dorchester while she was riding her motorcycle. That man has now been charged with several civil rights violations. #7News pic.twitter.com/IVmxxecMx7 — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) August 17, 2018

