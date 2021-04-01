MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help following a series of hit-and-run incidents in Manchester, New Hampshire Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to reported hit-and-runs around 10 a.m. learned that an older model green Honda Civic and a blue Ford Focus hatchback made contact with one another on Front Street at Dunbarton Road and in the parking lot of the La Quinta hotel, according to Manchester police.

A fence belong to Mt. Calvary on Goffstown Road was also found to be damaged, police said.

The Ford Focus remained on the scene at the La Quinta; however, the Honda Civic fled westerly through the Amoskeag Rotary, police added.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crashes or seen either of the vehicles is asked to call Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711 or Traffic Investigator C. Day directly at 603-792-5446.

