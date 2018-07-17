Police seek to ID break-in suspect who stole cash register from Easton Knights of Columbus

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Easton are turning to the public for help in identifying a man caught on surveillance video breaking into a Knights of Columbus building and stealing a cash register.

Officers responding to a burglar alarm at the function hall at 375 Foundry St. about 4 a.m. on July 6 discovered a side window had been broken, according to Easton Police Chief Gary Sullivan.

Upon entering the building, officers determined a cash register containing an unknown amount of money had been stolen.

Security footage shows a masked man crawl in through the window, climb over the bar and then leave through a door while carrying the cash register.

The man fled in an unknown direction, according to police. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate him.

Anyone with information that can help identify the man is asked to contact Easton police at 508-230-3322.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)