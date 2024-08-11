MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - Two women are facing criminal charges after police say they attacked and pepper sprayed officers while attempting to evade arrest for shoplifting at the Merrimack Premium Outlets on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responding to a report of a theft in progress at a Polo outlet around 3:45 p.m. attempted to stop the suspects, later identified as Maryah Williams, of Boston, and Lasonia Watler, of Brockton, both of whom allegedly resisted arrest. Williams is accused of kicking an officer in the stomach and spraying them in the eyes with pepper spray.

They were taken to the Merrimack Police Department, where they were held on preventative detention.

Both are scheduled to appear in the 9th Circuit Merrimack District Court on Monday.

Both involved officers were evaluated and treated by Merrimack Fire and EMS. All other patrons of the store who were exposed to the pepper spray were offered and refused any medical treatment.

