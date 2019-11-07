BOSTON (WHDH) - A Somerville man indecently assaulted a woman who he attempted to hug and kiss at an MBTA station in Boston on Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers responding to a reported indecent assault at State Street Station around 9 a.m. met with a woman who said a man approached her near the fare gates and attempted to hug and forcefully kiss her, according to transit police.

The victim told officers that she pushed the man away and then he indecently assaulted her.

Benjamin Celletti, 32, was identified as the suspect following an initial investigation, police said.

He was located and placed into custody.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)