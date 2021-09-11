BOSTON (WHDH) - A South Boston man is facing charges after officers executing a search warrant at his home in South Boston on Saturday allegedly found an AR-15 rifle, fentanyl, oxycontin pills, and other weapons, police said.

Officers executing a search warrant arrested Christopher Tinsley, 43, after finding an AR-15 rifle, about 24 grams of fentanyl, 42 oxycontin polls, brass knuckles, multiple knives, cash, and other evidence, according to Boston police.

Tinsley will be arraigned South Boston District Court on multiple charges including unlawful possession of a firearm and trafficking Class A drugs.

