NORTHBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) -

A Worcester man is facing charges after allegedly breaking into a Northbridge home Monday.

On Monday, police released footage of a suspicious man entering a Washington Street home. On Tuesday, Esteban De Jesus Fonfrias-Soto, 26, turned himself in and allegedly told police he entered the house to meet someone.

Fonfrias-Soto allegedly told police he was told to go there by a woman he met via Snapchat. After staying inside the home for 15 minutes, he realized he was being scammed and left, police said.

Fonfrias-Soto was charged with breaking and entering. He is scheduled to appear in Uxbridge District Court on Wednesday.

