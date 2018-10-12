Police take barricaded suspect into custody in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Plymouth police and a SWAT team responded to the Manomet section of town Friday night for reports of a person barricaded inside a home.

Police say the suspect, who is now in custody, surrendered without incident, and he was not armed.

He had a warrant for a domestic assault one week ago, according to police.

Earlier in the evening Friday, officials say someone inside the home called police, saying an individual was acting out.

Neighbors nearby were evacuated from the area.

There were no reports of injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

