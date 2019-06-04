Police: Teen boy pulled unresponsive from Clinton pond has died

CLINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities say a male teenager has died after he was pulled unresponsive from a pond in Clinton.

First responders arrived at Mossy Pond on Blueberry Island about 5 p.m. Tuesday after a group of children reported their friend missing, according to Clinton Police Chief Mark Laverdure.

Emergency crews found the victim in the water and performed CPR before transporting him to a hospital, authorities say.

Those in the neighborhood say kids often swim in that pond. They say that may not be the case anymore after today.

“I’m not going back there again,” said Lucy Sanchez, who witnessed the scene. “People say a lot of people drown there, a lot of people.”

The boy’s name has not been released.

The incident is under investigation.

