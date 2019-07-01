Police urge vigilance after dog attacked, killed by coyotes in Woburn

Woburn police are urging residents to be vigilant after they say a dog was attacked and killed by coyotes Monday.

According to the department, the dog was attacked by two coyotes near the intersection of Valley Road and Harrison Avenue.

Due to the extent of the dog’s injuries, it could not be saved.

Police are now asking pet owners not to leave smaller animals outside alone.

