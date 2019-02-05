Police: Webster drug trafficking suspect caught with kilo of cocaine with swastika pressed into it

WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Webster man is facing a slew of drug and gun charges after police say he was caught with a kilo of cocaine with a swastika pressed into it, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and heroin, officials said.

Members of the Webster Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency’s High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force received information on Monday about a suspicious package that was going to be delivered to an apartment on Lake Street, according to Webster Police Chief Michael Shaw.

Using that information, members of the South Worcester County Counter Crime and Drug Task Force helped deliver the package to the address and arrested Alexander Torres, 30, whose last known address was on Lake Street, during a traffic stop in Dudley, according to police.

After obtaining a warrant, officers opened the package and found what appeared to be a kilo of cocaine with a swastika pressed into it.

A follow-up search of the apartment where it was delivered revealed packaging materials, 200 rounds of various calibers of ammunition, three digital scales, a hydraulic press used for pressing kilograms into bricks, and 13.5 bundles of suspected heroin, according to police.

The cocaine was valued at about $42,000 and the heroin was estimated to be worth $400.

Torres was ordered held on $25,040 bail pending his arraignment Tuesday in Dudley District Court on charges of trafficking in cocaine over 200 grams, obstruction of justice, possessing ammunition without an FID card, improperly storing ammunition, and possessing a Class A substance with intent to distribute.

