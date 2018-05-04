Police: Whitman men arrested after setting multiple vehicles ablaze

WHITMAN, MA (WHDH) - Two Whitman men are facing charges after police say they set multiple vehicles ablaze in the town.

Shaun Minnock, 23, and Zachary Ralph, 22, were arraigned Friday in Brockton District Court on charges of burning a motor vehicle, wanton destruction of property and trespassing.

Police responding Tuesday around 1 a.m. to a parking lot on Day Street found multiple cars on fire. After extinguishing the heavy blaze, police said officers began an investigation and learned Ralph and Minnock had intentionally set the fires.

Video surveillance footage from the parking lot showed Ralph and Minnock gaining access to the lot. A short time later, the dark parking lot was illuminated by fire and Ralph and Minnock were seen walking out of the lot, according to police.

A clerk at nearby 7-Eleven later told officers that two men matching Ralph and Minnock’s description had been in the store. Officers reviewed surveillance video and confirmed the pair had been in the store, police said.

“This was great detective work by our guys. Through the surveillance video they were able to identify Minnock by the wording on the back of the sweatshirt he was wearing both at the fire and inside the 7-Eleven,” Chief Benton said.

Minnock was arrested Tuesday after agreeing to speak with police. Ralph was nabbed Thursday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Police said they are also investigating unrelated incidents involving windows that were shattered at various locations.

Both men have since been released from custody. They are due back in court at a later date.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)