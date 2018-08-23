Police: Woman beaten, run over after teller tipped off thieves of $75,000 withdrawal

HOUSTON (WHDH) — Authorities in Texas have arrested a bank teller who they say tipped off a group of thieves about a woman’s withdrawal of $75,000, which led to her being brutally beaten and run over by a getaway car.

Shocking and graphic surveillance video released by the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office shows the robbery on Friday, Aug. 17, outside a Houston gas station. The victim had just withdrawn the money from a branch of Wallis State Bank when she was attacked after stopping for gas, according to police.

In the video, the woman and her husband can be seen struggling with two robbers before one of them reversed into the couple with their vehicle, running over the female victim, and dragging the male victim.

Constable Mark Herman told KPRC the thieves had likely been tipped off to the large withdrawal by a bank worker. Officers arrested 25-year-old Shelby Taylor Wyse, an employee of the bank, on second-degree felony charges of robbery.

Davis Dowell Mitchell was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon after he was arrested by a deputy at the scene. Travonn Johnson was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon after turning himself into police.

Police are still searching for a fourth suspect, according to the Dallas Star-Telegram.

WARNING – The video below is graphic:

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)