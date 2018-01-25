Police: Woman dragged into woods, sexually assaulted near Cape Cod health clinic

MASHPEE, MA (WHDH) - Mashpee police say a woman was dragged into the woods Wednesday night and sexually assaulted near the Community Health Center of Cape Cod.

A woman in her early 30’s was walking around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Commercial Street when she was approached by a suspect who grabbed her wrist and dragged her into the woods, according to police.

Police say the victim was able to fight the suspect off. The suspect ran off into the woods.

Officers from the Mashpee Police Department searched the area with the assistance of a Barnstable County Sheriff’s Department K-9 unit, but were unable to locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as a tall black man in his 40s. He was said to be wearing a dark coat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

