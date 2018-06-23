RENO, Nev. (AP) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren told Nevada Democrats the “soul of our country” is at stake in November’s midterm elections.

The Massachusetts Democrat told the state party convention in Reno on Saturday that voters in the battleground western state will play a pivotal role in putting their party on the road to taking back the White House in 2020. And she vowed that, “change is coming.”

Warren said President Donald Trump and the GOP leadership in Congress are beholden to corporate profits and polluters, and stand for “hatefulness, ugliness and cruelty.”

Taking aim at the administration’s immigration policy, she said Trump has called immigrants “animals” and “ripped children from the arms of their mommas.”

