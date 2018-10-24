WASHINGTON (WHDH) - President Donald Trump once again promised middle-class voters another tax cut ahead of the midterm elections.

Trump announced Tuesday that a plan is in the works that would impact middle-class Americans as opposed to businesses, which were one of the main beneficiaries of his first tax cut.

“We’re putting in a tax reduction of 10 percent, which I think will be a net neutral because we’re doing other things which I don’t have to explain now but it’ll be pretty much a net neutral, but it will be great for the middle class,” he explained. “It’s going to be a tax reduction of 10 percent for the middle class. Business will not enter into it and this will be on top of the tax reduction that the middle class has already got and we’re putting in a resolution probably this week.”

Republicans in Congress, which are in recess through the election, have said they aren’t aware of any such proposal in the works.

The GOP has tried to make tax cuts and the booming economy a selling point to midterm election voters.

