WASHINGTON (WHDH) — Some of President Trump’s tweets could soon come with a warning label.

Twitter’s head of Legal, Policy and Trust says they are considering flagging tweets that violate its rules but that should not be removed because they’re in the public interest.

The social media company is working to balance its standards while adding context to tweets from politicians and public figures that may be offensive but are important for public debate.

Twitter’s current approach has been criticized because some say Trump’s tweets include threats and bullying, which are a violation of Twitter’s own rules.

