Popular Boston bar closing its doors after more than 30 years

BOSTON (WHDH) - A popular bar that has called Boston’s Brighton neighborhood home for more than 30 years is closing its doors for good this weekend.

The Lincoln Bar and Grill at 8 Lincoln St. told 7NEWS that Sunday will be its final day of serving up food and drinks.

It’s not clear why the bar is closing but a photo posted on Reddit showed a sign hanging on a wall in the establishment that read, “Thank you to our patrons. We will be closing.”

Many locals flocked to the bar over the years to take advantage of the very reasonably priced sandwiches and burgers, among other things.

“Cannot go wrong with the burgers! Too bad the place is closing after this week,” one customer wrote on Facebook.

