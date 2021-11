BOSTON (WHDH) - The Trillium brewery in Boston’s Seaport District will reopen on Tuesday following a weekend fire.

Cellphone video shows the flames spreading on the roof of the building as customers were evacuating Saturday night.

Firefighters worked quickly to put the flames out and no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

