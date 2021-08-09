NANTUCKET (WHDH) — A popular Massachusetts brewery on Monday announced that it will begin requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test in order to be allowed inside the establishment.

The new policy at Cisco Brewers goes into effect on Tuesday, Aug. 10, management said in a Facebook post.

The Nantucket-based brewery says it will only accept a physical vaccination card, a valid photo of the vaccination card on a phone, or results of a negative test within the last 72 hours.

Exceptions will be made for those not eligible for the vaccination.

The Chicken Box, which regularly hosts live music on Nantucket, is also implementing the same policy.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)