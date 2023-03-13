WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Power crews were getting ready Monday as a new round of winter weather is expected to bring the threat of power outages across the state.

The daylong, multifaceted storm beginning Monday night could drop up to 18 inches of snow in parts of Western Massachusetts and northern Worcester County. While snow totals will likely be lower in parts of Eastern Massachusetts, the wind could howl, slamming some locations with gusts up to 60 miles per hour.

Eversource has called this a “potentially significant” weather event. The company has called in crews from as far away as Canada, Texas and Michigan as a result.

“We really have a pretty good contingent,” Eversource President of Regional Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom said on Monday.

Hallstrom said roughly 800 external line crews are on hand. With possible tree damage, Hallstrom said 500 tree crews are also ready to respond.

Eversource officials said they’ve been planning for this storm for several days, adding that line crews are experienced and ready.

The company has five separate emergency operations centers in place. Mobile command centers can also be used as conditions deteriorate.

“We can run the restoration from a parking lot,” Hallstrom said.

While working on preparations, Hallstrom said he’s been keeping a close eye on the forecast.

“Hopefully, the snow falls [and] there’s some melting before the highest winds kick in,” he said.

If snow and high winds hit at the same time, he continued, the region will likely see damage to trees.

Forecasts project a threat of scattered power outages around coastal communities. Much of Middlesex, Worcester and Berkshire counties are also under threat of scattered outages.

Outside of those areas, winter weather could still spur isolated outages, according to current forecasts.

Snow is expected to begin moving into parts of western and central Massachusetts on Monday night. Rain will start in much of the rest of the state before switching to snow on Tuesday. For more information and the latest forecast, check out the 7WEATHER Blog and more here.

