BOSTON (WHDH) - The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing has climbed to $630 million, lottery officials said.

The jackpot is the seventh largest in the game’s history and the cash option on the prize is an estimated $448.4 million.

The drawing will be the 40th since the jackpot was last hit on Oct. 4, 2021, when a $699.8 million prize was won on a ticket sold in California.

Powerball tickets are $2 each. They can be purchased until 9:50 p.m. Wednesday at Mass Lottery retailers across the state.

The jackpot for Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $278 million.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)