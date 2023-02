The Powerball jackpot has jumped to $700 million after no one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing.

The cash option, which most winners choose, would be at least $375 million.

The chances of winning this Powerball jackpot stand at about one in 292 million.

Saturday’s drawing will now be considered the sixth largest Powerball jackpot in the game’s history.

