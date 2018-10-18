One Powerball player in Massachusetts woke up a million dollars richer Thursday morning.

A person who bought a ticket in the Bay State matched all five numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing but did not hit the Powerball, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Two other people received a million dollar ticket in Kentucky and New Jersey.

The stores where the winning tickets were bought have not been released.

The numbers drawn on Wednesday night were 3, 57, 64, 68 and 69 with 15 as the Powerball number.

No one hit the jackpot, which has now climbed to $430 million.

The next drawing is scheduled for Saturday.

