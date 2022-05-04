CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Pro-life and pro-choice protesters gathered on the campus of Harvard University on Wednesday morning to voice their thoughts after a draft opinion that signaled the Supreme Court would overturn Roe v. Wade was leaked earlier this week.

Protesters from both sides of the abortion issue rallied at Harvard Yard in Cambridge.

Some protesters could be seen with signs and bullhorns in hand.

On Monday night, Politico obtained what it referred to as a draft of a majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito that would strike down Roe v. Wade.

Pro life and pro choice students are holding rallies on Harvard Yard. pic.twitter.com/K9PoStkfRa — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) May 4, 2022

