BROCKTON, MA (WHDH) — A Brockton mother charged with stabbing her two young children to death inside an apartment in the city was arraigned Tuesday on two counts of murder.

The horrific deaths of Latarsha Sanders’ two sons, ages 5 and 8, were detailed in Brockton District Court.

Prosecutors said the 43-year-old mother told police she was conducting a”ritual,” but failed at it and then stabbed her sons to death with a kitchen knife inside a third-floor apartment at 247 Prospect Street.

Sanders is accused of stabbing her oldest son 50 times. The two boys were found dead in their beds when police responded to a 911 call Monday just before 1 p.m., according to investigators.

Prosecutors said an ambulance was dispatched to the home because Sanders reported having a medical incident, but that she never mentioned anything about her sons. Neighbors told police that Sanders had kids at home, which led to the gruesome discovery.

Brockton Mayor Bill Carpenter’s office sent out a robocall around 12:50 p.m. to city council members confirming the stabbing deaths of the two children.

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz announced the arrest of Sanders on Monday evening.

“This is a gruesome, disturbing and most of all a heartbreaking crime,” said Cruz.

Cruz did not reveal the names of the children. He said the two brothers were pronounced dead at the scene, sparking a homicide investigation.

“Sanders made statements that can be construed as admissions to this crime to the investigators. Those will be shared tomorrow at her arraignment,” said Cruz.

Cruz said it is believed the children were killed some time in the last 48 hours. Neighbors said they are shaken and frightened by the horrifying news.

“Just two kids. I can’t believe it. Why would you stab two kids?” a tearful Cassandre Lorvainis told 7News.

Another woman was seen placing a teddy bear across the street from the crime scene.

“I heard the news and it just broke my heart. It’s just something that overcame me,” said Darcy Ruskiewicz.

