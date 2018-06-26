BOXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Haverhill woman accused of operating under the influence of drugs was ordered held without bail Tuesday after crashing her car into a tree in Boxford Monday with her two young children inside.

Kimberly Desrochers, 36, of Haverhill, pleaded not guilty in Newburyport District Court to charges including, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, second offense, assault and battery on a child causing serious bodily injury, two counts of permitting serious injury to a child, and two counts of reckless endangerment of a child while driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, according to a spokeswoman for the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Desrochers crashed a 2007 Honda into a tree on Killam Hill Road around 10:45 a.m. with her 7-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter in the backseat, officials said.

Desrochers was heading home after going to Salem to meet up with an ex-boyfriend to buy heroin and admitted to shooting up prior to the crash, according to prosecutors. She allegedly stated she was on other drugs as well.

All three were taken to Beverly Hospital. The boy was later airlifted to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston with a serious head injury.

Desrochers is due back in court next week for a dangerousness hearing.

State police and the Department of Children and Families are investigating.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)