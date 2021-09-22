(WHDH) — A high school teacher is facing a slew of criminal charges after investigators say she sexually assaulted one of her students and provided them with drugs.

Christine E. Knudsen, 44, of Fair Lawn, New Jersey, was arrested last week on charges including second-degree sexual assault and two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

Knudsen, a graphic arts teacher at a high school in Fair Lawn, engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student and ingested “controlled dangerous substances” with the victim, prosecutors allege.

There were no additional details immediately available.

The Fair Lawn Police Department is assisting with an investigation.

