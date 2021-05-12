MIAMI (WHDH) — A 28-year-old woman faced a judge Tuesday after prosecutors say she impersonated a high school student in Northwest Miami-Dade to get into a school building in an effort to persuade others to follow her on Instagram.

Audrey Francisquini allegedly blended in with American Senior High School students to pass through security before spending Monday morning roaming the halls.

“She was carrying a skateboard, a painting, dressed similar to students to try and blend in,” a prosecutor said in court the following day.

Francisquini is accused of handing out fliers promoting her Instagram page while recording herself.

“She was like, I think, recording some stuff in there, like some crazy stuff, and she had, like, the devil’s mask and everything,” a student said. “It’s crazy. It’s very creepy.”

The mask the student referred to was frequently shown on Francisquini’s social media page.

Francisquini allegedly managed to escape school security but detectives tracked her down at her home in North Miami Beach.

“I legit have I don’t know how many cops outside right now of my house,” she said in her final Instagram story before her arrest. “I’m not going outside at all.”

Francisquini, who faces charges of trespassing and interfering with a school, was granted a $2,000 bond with orders to stay away from the school.

