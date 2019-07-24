Protesters opposed health insurance rate hikes

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Protesters in Vermont have turned out to oppose proposed rate hikes for two health insurance carriers.

MVP Health Care has proposed an 11% increase for 2020 and Blue Cross Blue Shield requested a 15.6% jump.

Mynbc5.com reports that regulators are mulling the proposals.

Madelin Walker of White River Junction showed up on Tuesday at the Green Mountain Care Board meeting to oppose the rate hikes.

She says, “We need affordable health care.”

The board heard public comments for more than an hour.

Board Chairman Kevin Mullin said, “We try to do the best that we can to try and keep products affordable” but are not “always successful.” He says the rising cost of prescription drugs, particularly for patients with serious illnesses, is the largest factor behind the proposed increases.

