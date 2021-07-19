PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Provincetown on Monday announced a new mask advisory amid a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the town.

A total of 132 people, many of whom were vaccinated, tested positive for the virus after people flocked to the town over the Fourth of July weekend, health officials said.

Eighty-nine cases were among Bay State residents, including 39 people who live in Barnstable County. Officials noted that the remainder of the positive cases are among people who live outside of Massachusetts.

In an effort to curb the spread of the virus, health officials are now advising people to wear masks indoors where social distancing cannot be achieved, regardless of their vaccination status.

All unvaccinated individuals, including children under the age of 12, are required to wear masks both outdoors in crowded areas where social distancing cannot be achieved and in public indoor spaces, per CDC guidelines.

Masks remain mandatory for all individuals on public and private transportation systems.

People are also being advised to use caution when around large crowds in indoor spaces and to avoid handshaking, kissing, hugging, and other forms of close contact that increase the risk of transmission.

Anyone who feels ill should get tested for the virus and stay home, officials said.

