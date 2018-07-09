Puppy impaled by tree branch in Cohasset returns home

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A puppy that underwent emergency surgery Thursday after being impaled by a tree branch while on a walk in Cohasset is now recovering at home.

A local couple was walking their 10-month-old Vizsla, named Lexi, on the trails of Whitney Woods when a large branch suddenly pierced the puppy’s neck.

“We decided to explore some trails that we don’t usually explore and there were a lot of trees down,” Lexi’s owner Barbara Field said. “We think that Lexi jumped over a fallen tree and landed on a protruding stick.”

Lexi was taken to Crazy Paws Veterinary Clinic, where she was stabilized and later transported to VCA Animal Hospital in Weymouth for surgery.

After receiving several pints of blood, antibiotics, and fluids, Lexi was stable enough to operate on, officials said.

She is now back home and recovering.

