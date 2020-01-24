COACHELLA, Calif. (WHDH) — Emergency crews worked tirelessly to rescue a puppy whose head got stuck inside a spare tire in Coachella, California on Wednesday.

Riverside County Animal Services Officer Jose Cisneros responding to a call about the trapped 3-month-old Australian cattle dog attempted to use oil to lubricate her head and pull it out but her neck appeared to be swelling.

Cisneros transported the pup to the Coachella Valley Animal Campus in Thousand Palms, where the Veterinary Services Division sedated the puppy to calm her down.

Firefighters from the Riverside County Fire Station in Rancho Mirage responded and used a Sawzall to cut a piece from the wheel to provide enough space for an easier rescue.

The puppy was finally freed from the wheel and kept overnight for observation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)